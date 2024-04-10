EXCLUSIVE: Dalai Reveals Auditioning For Big Girls Don't Cry 'Relentlessly', Says 'Was Drawn To Script As It Was Female-Led Story'

Actress Dalai is currently basking in the success of her recently released series, Big Girls Don't Cry, in which she played the role of Pluggy. She has been making lasting impressions with her shows on OTT, like Eternally Confused, Eager for Love and Made In Heaven.

In a candid interview with the Free Press Journal, Dalai talked about the success of her recent show, Big Girls Don't Cry, and said that it has been fun as it is the first time she has been a part of it in a significant way. "I have been able to participate in all the kinds of front-facing activities that come. The surrounding stuff outside of the performance, being on set, the interviews and press, the promo and billboards, and everything. Usually, when you get into this industry, you're like, 'I'm doing it for the craft I love. I love the performance. It's not about the frills', and that's all very easy to say right until you have the frills. And then, when you have the frills, you get to figure out if that's why you're in it or not. That's been a fun journey."



Further, Dalai revealed that she auditioned for the role in Big Girls Don't Cry quite relentlessly. The actress said that she was after Nitya Mehra, the director, for many months and even tested for it several times; however, the reason she was drawn to the script was because it was a female-led story. "There are so many stories where every protagonist is male, and nobody is saying male-led stories. When I walked into the production office after I had finally booked the role, on the wall were all these photos of us, the leads, all the girls, and attached to our photos by these threads were these pictures of love, interest, brothers and fathers, and all the male characters who were present in the series in relation to us."

In the series, Dalai's character deals with failures and body issues; when asked if she has also experienced the same growing up, she said, "I think growing up for me. It wasn't like I could pinpoint a certain moment or a certain specific insecurity that I had. I always talk about ageing, because there's also that big thing with a lot of people, and many of my friends included, were so scared about getting older and ageing and wanting to not talk about it and not deal with it. I'm always just so excited about getting older because, with time, all that comes is confidence and peace."

She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in Aaja Nachle as Madhuri Dixit's daughter. Ever since, she has not starred in any movies. In response to this, she said that she is open to any role. She joked that she is waiting for her favourite director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's call. "If Shakun (Batra) or Imtiaz (Ali) want to call me, I am here. I will be ready and willing."

She concluded, "I would love to do a rom-com movie. We don't do enough of it anymore. We are so good at that in Bollywood—making fascinating, wonderful romantic comedies—and we're not doing that enough. If anybody wants to join me in creating a resurgence of that, Let's go for it."