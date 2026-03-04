'Ew, What The Hell?': Netizens Cringe After Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco's Toes Days After His 'Dirty Feet' Podcast Moment

Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco's Toes | Photo Via YouTube

American record producer Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, recently faced massive backlash on social media over a viral moment from the premiere episode of his podcast Friends Keep Secrets featuring rapper Lil Dicky. During the February 24 episode, Blanco was seen sitting barefoot on Lil Dicky’s couch, prompting several viewers to comment on what they believed were his 'dirty' feet. Social media users criticised the apparent lack of hygiene and questioned why he had his feet up on the couch in full view of the camera.

Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco's Toes, Internet Cringes

Days after the 'dirty feet' moment, during the March 3 episode of the podcast Friends Keep Secrets, featuring Benny Blanco alongside his friends Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, Selena Gomez, who was also present, was seen casually leaning over to kiss Benny's toes during the conversation. "You like that?" Benny jokingly asked the duo. Selena went on to slap his leg jokingly and said, "Oh, don’t make it a moment!"

Later in the episode, the singer also was seen resting her cheek on his toes, further fuelling reactions online.

Netizens React

Soon after the clip of Selena kissing Benny's toes went viral on social media and even on Reddit, netizens were left cringing, with many expressing shock and disbelief over her gesture.

A user commented, "Girl, what the damn hell." "How can I unsee this? Everything I know about them is against my will," said another. A third user wrote, "On camera? In the company of other people? Girl?!"

"For my mental health, this is AI, and I’m going to continue on with my day and forget about it," read another comment. While another wrote, "I'm never buying Rare Beauty again. I can't trust someone who fucks with dirty feet."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began dating in 2023 and later tied the knot in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara on September 27, 2025.