‘Everyone understands English’: Twitterati mock stand-up comedian for ‘stereotyping’ Tamils

Twitter has always been the breeding ground for ‘cancel culture’ and stand-up comedian Kajol Srinivasan bore the brunt of Twitterati's ire on Nov 8 after what appeared to be a joke about linguistics backfired.

Kajol tweeted a light-hearted yet stereotypical joke on Tamils which did not go well with netizens. She wrote “Not knowing Tamil in Chennai, I have been trying to communicate that I want water with a big smile and repetitive thumb action towards my mouth. After bringing me coffee and then tea the waiter now strongly suspects I'm a boozard.”