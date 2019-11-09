‘Everyone understands English’: Twitterati mock stand-up comedian for ‘stereotyping’ Tamils

Twitter has always been the breeding ground for ‘cancel culture’ and stand-up comedian Kajol Srinivasan bore the brunt of Twitterati's ire on Nov 8 after what appeared to be a joke about linguistics backfired.
Kajol tweeted a light-hearted yet stereotypical joke on Tamils which did not go well with netizens. She wrote “Not knowing Tamil in Chennai, I have been trying to communicate that I want water with a big smile and repetitive thumb action towards my mouth. After bringing me coffee and then tea the waiter now strongly suspects I'm a boozard.”
The users slammed her saying it’s a complete exaggeration and a failed joke.Some comments completely ramped her saying “I know that Indian stand-up comics are running out of content and often need to make stuff up but this is bizarre considering not one soul in Chennai knows what water is.”
“Hot tip: Perhaps try using words next time? In the one year I spent in Chennai, didn't meet any waiter who didn't understand 'water'. Or tea, or coffee for that matter,” said another user.
Well, it is clear that stand-up comedians do need to check their content before posting or saying something, or else, they will have to face wrath of the audience.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)