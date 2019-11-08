Noah Centineo tweets Gayatri Mantra, receives 'rishtas' from desi Twitter

Twitterati going crazy over Noah Centineo's recent tweet. 'The Perfect date' star, Noah Centineo set desi twitter on fire when he tweeted Gayatri Mantra.

Indian fans instantly took to the comments section and sent him rishtas. Noah already had our heart with all his sweet romantic flicks, but he managed to win our hearts yet again with his tweet.

This chocolate boy who has starred in Netflix's 'To all the boys I've ever loved and The Perfect date has a huge fan base and enjoys a desi fan following as well.

After he tweeted Gayathri Mantra all the desi girls were drooling over how perfect he is. And took to twitter to send him rishtas: