Noah Centineo tweets Gayatri Mantra, receives 'rishtas' from desi Twitter

Twitterati going crazy over Noah Centineo's recent tweet. 'The Perfect date' star, Noah Centineo set desi twitter on fire when he tweeted Gayatri Mantra.
Indian fans instantly took to the comments section and sent him rishtas. Noah already had our heart with all his sweet romantic flicks, but he managed to win our hearts yet again with his tweet.
This chocolate boy who has starred in Netflix's 'To all the boys I've ever loved and The Perfect date has a huge fan base and enjoys a desi fan following as well.
After he tweeted Gayathri Mantra all the desi girls were drooling over how perfect he is. And took to twitter to send him rishtas:
On the work front, Noah Centineo will be next seen in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You in 2020.
Well, recently Pop star Lady Gaga, who was recovering from a nasty fall she suffered during a concert in Las Vegas, surprised her Indian fans when she tweeted a Sanskrit mantra.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)