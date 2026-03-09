 'Everybody Quiet': Hina Khan SNAPS At Paps For Creating Chaos After Being Mobbed By Fans Post-Ramadan Event In Mumbai- VIDEO
Hina Khan lost her cool at paparazzi during the Barkat-E-Ramadaan event in Mumbai on Sunday after chaos erupted while fans gathered for selfies. In viral videos, she was heard telling paparazzi, "Shanti! Shanti! Everybody quiet," before quickly resuming photos with fans.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Hina Khan Schools Paps During Selfie Chaos | Photo Via Instagram

TV actress Hina Khan recently attended the Barkat-E-Ramadaan celebration hosted by Bhamla Foundation in Mumbai on Sunday, March 8. Having a huge fan following, the actress greeted her fans at the event and even clicked selfies with them. However, while exiting the venue, she was mobbed by fans waiting to take selfies with her, during which paparazzi also gathered around to click pictures, creating chaos.

Hina Khan Schools Paps During Selfie Chaos

Hina lost her cool and snapped at paparazzi for creating chaos by making noise while she was clicking selfies with her fans. In several viral videos, the actress was heard saying, "Shanti! Shanti! Everybody quiet," as she pointed her finger at the paps, asking them not to make noise, given they were in a public place. After the brief moment, Hina quickly resumed clicking selfies with her fans.

