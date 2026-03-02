'You Backstab Those Who Protect...': Hina Khan's Husband Rocky Jaiswal Slams Farrhana Bhatt After She Mourns Ali Khamenei's Death

Rocky Jaiswal Slams Farrhana Bhatt After She Mourns Khamenei's Death | Photo Via Instagram

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt sparked massive backlash after mourning Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US strikes in Tehran on February 28, saying he would always remain alive in her heart and asking Allah to 'accept his martyrdom.' Reacting without naming her, Hina Khan's husband Rocky Jaiswal said he doesn't care who someone mourns as long as it’s private, but if done publicly, it invites public critique.

Taking to his Instagram story on Monday, March 2, Rocky wrote, "Never did I see such love or tears for any Indian by these mourners! Soldiers, attack victims, government police, not even for the great APJ Abdul Kalam. You backstab those who protect you and mourn foreigners who always stood against your country. Loyalty is everything. Loyalty also shows everything clearly."

What Farrhana Bhatt Said

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Farrhana said, "Woh ek aisi shaksiyat hai, jinko kabhi bhulaya nahi jaa sakta. He will be alive in our hearts, and definitely Allah unki shahadat qabool kare. Kashmiri jitne bhi log hai bahot hie iss chiz jhulaz chuke hai, dil dahel chuka hai sabka."

She further said, "You will not believe sehri ke baad main bilkul soyi nahi hoon. Aaj maine namaz padhi toh I was so sad because this should not have happened. Kaafi logo ke liye woh ek messiah the. Definitely, woh hamare dil mein zinda rahenge."

Protests broke out on Sunday in parts of Srinagar following the confirmation of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in a US-Israeli bombing.

Meanwhile, many Iranians were also seen celebrating in Tehran and other cities, dancing, cheering, honking car horns and setting off fireworks, with some crowds throwing head coverings and chanting slogans.