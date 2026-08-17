'Every Film Lover Must Watch It': After Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun Reviews Lokesh Kanagaraj's Acting Debut DC

Allu Arjun Reviews Lokesh Kanagaraj's Acting Debut DC | Instagram / YouTube

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut DC has been performing well at the box office. The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role, and it mostly received positive reviews from critics and the audience. Now, on Monday, Pushpa star Allu Arjun took to X (Twitter) to share his review of the film.

He tweeted, "Watched #DC! It’s a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It’s poetry for those who get it. Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant (sic)."

Watched #DC ! It’s a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It’s poetry for those who get it.



Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant.

All the artists are… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 17, 2026

The Raaka further praised Wamiqa and Lokesh's performances and wrote, "All the artists are fabbb, especially #WamiqaGabbi garu, and of course the hero! And my director @Dir_Lokesh garu, the biggest pillar of support (sic)."

Mahesh Babu Praises DC

On Sunday, even Mahesh Babu had shared a tweet praising DC. He wrote, "#DC… what an original and outstanding film 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Just too cool… 😎😎😎 Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team… (sic)."

Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Lokesh are all set to team up for a movie. The untitled film is tentatively called AA23, and the audience is surely looking forward to it.

The movie is currently in the pre-production stage, and there were reports that Shraddha Kapoor or Pooja Hegde are being considered to play the female lead. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies

Apart from AA23, Allu Arjun has Raaka lined up, which is being directed by Atlee. The movie is currently in production, and it also stars Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.

The makers have not yet officially announced the release date of Raaka. But, reportedly, it will hit the big screens in December 2027.

DC Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, DC has collected Rs. 54.76 crore net in India in 10 days. Reportedly, it is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. So, the movie is a hit at the box office.