 Esha Gupta, Himanshu Malhotra To Essay Key Roles In Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff Starrer Hunter 2 (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEsha Gupta, Himanshu Malhotra To Essay Key Roles In Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff Starrer Hunter 2 (Exclusive)

Esha Gupta, Himanshu Malhotra To Essay Key Roles In Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff Starrer Hunter 2 (Exclusive)

The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop about the second season of Suneil Shetty starrer Hunter.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

Suneil Shetty's Hunter, which released on Amazon Mini TV last year starred the actor in the lead role. The show was based on the life of ACP Vikram (Suneil Shetty) who navigates through the dark underbelly of Mumbai. Esha Deol and Jackie Shroff too were seen in the show in pivotal roles.

Read Also
Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega: Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Jackie Shroff attend special premiere SEE...
article-image

Well, Suneil and Jackie are all set to return with the second season of the show and have also begun shooting for the same. However, this time around, new faces will be seen joining the cast of the show. A source close to the show exclusively informs us that Esha Gupta has come on board this time around. The actress' will be seen alongside Suneil Shetty however her character may be a negative one. Television actor Himanshu Malhotra has also been taken onboard in the show this time. Our source says, ''While Esha may be seen essaying a negative character, Himanshu too will be seen in a pivotal role in the show.'' However, not much is known about their characters as of now.

Hunter, produced by Saregama's Yoodlee films was directed by Alok Batra and Prince Dhiman. The first season of the show priemered in March 2023. While the show did not recieve very good reviews, it will be interesting to see what changes do the makers of the show bring this time around.

Read Also
EXCLUSIVE: Esha Deol Takhtani shares, 'It brings me immense pleasure to be doing action alongside...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Rhea Chakraborty Calls Herself Bigger Gold Digger Than Sushmita Sen, Latter Says 'Really?'

VIDEO: Rhea Chakraborty Calls Herself Bigger Gold Digger Than Sushmita Sen, Latter Says 'Really?'

VIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor Gets Brutally Mobbed As She Visits Lucknow, Guards Struggle To Contain Out Of...

VIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor Gets Brutally Mobbed As She Visits Lucknow, Guards Struggle To Contain Out Of...

VIDEO: Fan Gets BB OTT 3's Vada Pav Girl Aka Chandrika Dixit's Face Inked On His Arm, Netizens Call...

VIDEO: Fan Gets BB OTT 3's Vada Pav Girl Aka Chandrika Dixit's Face Inked On His Arm, Netizens Call...

Esha Gupta, Himanshu Malhotra To Essay Key Roles In Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff Starrer Hunter 2...

Esha Gupta, Himanshu Malhotra To Essay Key Roles In Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff Starrer Hunter 2...

Lakshmi Manchu Reveals She Secretly Stayed At Ram Charan's Mumbai House: 'I Did Not Have An...

Lakshmi Manchu Reveals She Secretly Stayed At Ram Charan's Mumbai House: 'I Did Not Have An...