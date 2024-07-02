Esha Gupta, Himanshu Malhotra To Essay Key Roles In Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff Starrer Hunter 2 (Exclusive)

Suneil Shetty's Hunter, which released on Amazon Mini TV last year starred the actor in the lead role. The show was based on the life of ACP Vikram (Suneil Shetty) who navigates through the dark underbelly of Mumbai. Esha Deol and Jackie Shroff too were seen in the show in pivotal roles.

Well, Suneil and Jackie are all set to return with the second season of the show and have also begun shooting for the same. However, this time around, new faces will be seen joining the cast of the show. A source close to the show exclusively informs us that Esha Gupta has come on board this time around. The actress' will be seen alongside Suneil Shetty however her character may be a negative one. Television actor Himanshu Malhotra has also been taken onboard in the show this time. Our source says, ''While Esha may be seen essaying a negative character, Himanshu too will be seen in a pivotal role in the show.'' However, not much is known about their characters as of now.

Hunter, produced by Saregama's Yoodlee films was directed by Alok Batra and Prince Dhiman. The first season of the show priemered in March 2023. While the show did not recieve very good reviews, it will be interesting to see what changes do the makers of the show bring this time around.