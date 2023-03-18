EXCLUSIVE: Esha Deol Takhtani shares, 'It brings me immense pleasure to be doing action alongside Suniel Shetty in Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega'

Esha Deol Takhtani | Pic: Instagram/imeshadeol

This turns out to be quite an exciting time for Esha Deol Takhtani who will be seen honing a bold action-packed role for her upcoming web series titled Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Esha made her OTT debut alongside Ajay Devgn in Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. In Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega, she will be seen doing pulse racing action sequences alongside Suniel Shetty, aka Anna, an actor she has admired the most.

An elated Esha shares, “Action has always been something close to my heart. With the drama it brings along, the excitement! I’ve always wanted to do action sequences and Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega gives me that opportunity to showcase my ability in this genre.”

She adds, “Action gives me an adrenaline rush. It brings me immense pleasure to also be doing these alongside my Anna, the best, Suniel Shetty.”

Backed by Yoodlee Films, the show is helmed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra. It also stars Rahul Dev, Smita Jayakar, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, Pawan Chopra, Mihir Ahuja, and others. It will stream on Amazon miniTV from March 22.