'Emraan Hashmi Shot For 24 Hours For Awarapan': Mohit Suri REACTS To 8-Hour Shift Debate Amid Deepika Padukone Controversy

Mohit Suri On 8-Hour Shift Row | Photo Via Instagram

Director Mohit Suri shared his views on the eight-hour shift debate amid the ongoing row over actress Deepika Padukone's reported demand for fixed work hours, after she become mother to daughter Dua Padukone Singh. He said the conversation has now become an ego argument and stressed that quality of work should be the focus, noting that if a unit works a 12-hour shift, they often end up working 14-15 hours including loading and unloading, while being paid only for 12 hours before heading home.

Mohit Suri On 8-Hour Shift Row

In an interview with Variety India, Suri said, "I have had actors work 24 hours when needed. When we were shooting for ‘Awarapan’ and we had a really expensive location in the presidential suite of the Intercontinental Hotel on the terrace, we had it only for 24 hours. I remember Emraan Hashmi shot 24 hours with me."

Mohit also questioned why someone should dictate shifts, adding that better work hours should not be limited to actors but must consider the needs of the entire unit. He said the debate is being seen as actor-driven but stressed that one must think about the crew as well, recalling his own experience as an assistant director waiting in a bus after pack-up while the unit wrapped up work in difficult conditions, and said he understands how challenging it is for the rest of the team.

"We are getting egoistic about the fact that an actor has suggested it. But let’s think about the humanity of this also," said Suri.

Suri emphasised that the debate should not be about the lead actor alone, but about the entire crew, including the lightmen, spot boys and dress dadas who manage costumes and laundry. He added that their demanding schedules are often overlooked, even though delays in their work can disrupt the entire production.

He added, "What if he oversleeps? What if the drivers who bring you there fall asleep at the wheel? We are not taking that into account. We are just giving too much attention to the beauty sleep of actors. And if they do wrap up in eight hours, there’s nothing wrong, everyone else will get a decent day. Look at it from the larger perspective."

All About Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Debate

Deepika, who welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, with Ranveer Singh, reportedly had requested eight-hour work shifts. When the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could not meet this requirement, she decided to step away from the film and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Reacting to the controversy, without naming any projects, Deepika told CNBC TV18 that many male actors have been working only eight hours a day for years.