Emmy-Winning Actor Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Hartley Short Dies By Suicide At 42 In Los Angeles | X @City_OOJ

Washington: Katherine Hartley Short, the eldest daughter of Emmy-winning actor and 'Only Murders in the Building' star Martin Short, passed away on Monday evening in Los Angeles. She was 42.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that police responded to her home in the Hollywood Hills shortly after 6 pm on Monday, where she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement released through a representative, obtained by Variety, the Short family expressed their deep sorrow.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," adding, "The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine was the eldest of three children adopted by Martin Short and his late wife, actress Nancy Dolman. A dedicated mental health professional, she graduated from NYU in 2006 with a degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies before earning a master's in social work from USC.

According to People Magazine, her career was defined by service; she worked at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital and maintained a private practice. She was also a vocal advocate for the charity Bring Change to Mind, focusing on dismantling the stigma surrounding mental health.

The tragedy follows the 2010 passing of Katherine's mother, Nancy Dolman, from ovarian cancer. Martin Short, who also shares sons Oliver and Henry with his late wife, had previously spoken in an interview about the family's resilience during that period, noting the difficulty his children faced after their mother's death.

Due to the bereavement, changes to the actor's schedule are expected, as per Variety. He had been slated to perform alongside Steve Martin this Saturday.

