'It's So Technical...': Connor Storrie Aka Ilya Reveals What Made Heated Rivalry's Club Scene With Hudson Williams So Intense

Heated Rivalry, starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, premiered in India on Friday, February 20. Released in 2025, the series is about two professional hockey players on opposing teams who secretly sustain a passionate, long-term sexual relationship despite their fierce on-ice rivalry. The series has generated significant buzz online, with the intense club scene in the fourth episode emerging as a major talking point, a sequence so charged with tension and chemistry that it left viewers stunned and breathless.

Connor Storrie On Heated Rivalry's Intense Club Scene

Talking about what made the club scene so intense, Connor, speaking to Filmfare, said, "Scenes like that are actually really technical considering the lights, the number of extras and everything else." He further shared that the scene was 'so technical,' explaining that when a person spends the entire day in that space, the emotions naturally emerge in the moment.

'It's Really About Understanding...'

Storrie added, "It's really about understanding, listening and trusting Jacob (Tierney) and saying, 'No I need a little bit more of a depth to this,' or, 'I need a little bit more confusion.'"

The actor further explained that much of the scene was shot in slow motion, so it ultimately came down to the technique of staying present in that space while also trusting and listening to the director. He added that by that point, he and Hudson had been living with these characters for over a month, so they knew how to navigate it.

All About The Club Scene

The fourth episode focuses on Shane (Connor), who is dating movie star Rose Landry. He has not come out as gay and remains unaware of his true feelings. When Shane and Rose go public with their relationship, the news spreads widely, leaving Ilya feeling jealous. Later, at a nightclub in Montreal, Shane and Rose are seen getting cosy and dancing, unaware that Ilya is also at the same club.

Burning with jealousy upon seeing Shane with Rose, Ilya decides to approach a woman and begins getting close to her, even kissing her, in an attempt to provoke Shane. From a distance, Shane watches the interaction unfold, visibly affected. Noticing Shane's reaction, Ilya becomes even more intimate with the woman in front of him, while Shane can only stand by and watch.

Where To Watch Heated Rivalry In India?

Heated Rivalry is now available to watch on Lionsgate Play.