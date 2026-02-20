Heated Rivalry Out On OTT: Where To Watch Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie' Sports Drama Series In India

Heated Rivalry is a sports romance series starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in the lead roles. The series premiered at the Image+Nation LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on November 23, 2025. It is now streaming on LIONSGATE PLAY.

About Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry centres on two elite hockey players, Shane Hollander (Canada) and Ilya Rozanov (Russia), who are fierce on-ice competitors for their teams. In private, they maintain a passionate, enduring relationship that spans almost a decade, developing from casual encounters into a profound love. The narrative centres on their quest to cease concealing their relationship and to openly be together, regardless of the toxic, homophobic and high-stress environment of professional sports.

Cast and characters

The series features François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander, Connor Storrie as Ilya Grigoryevich Rozanov, Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander, Franco Lo Presti as Cliff Marleau, Yaroslav Poverlo as Polkovnik Grigori Rozanov and Brandon Ash-Mohammed as Shawn, among others.

Heated Rivalry: Based on Rachel Reid's novel

Heated Rivalry is based on the popular novel of the same name by Rachel Reid. She is a well-known author celebrated for her contemporary sports romance stories. Known for its emotional depth and strong character development, the novel gained a loyal fan following for its honest portrayal of love, identity and ambition in the high-pressure world of professional sports. The screen adaptation aims to capture the same passion, tension and heartfelt storytelling that made the book.

Heated Rivalry FAQs:

Where to watch Heated Rivalry?

Heated Rivalry is premiering on LIONSGATE PLAY.

Who are the leads in Heated Rivalry?

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie play the main roles in the series.

How many episodes are in Heated Rivalry?

Heated Rivalry series consists of six episodes.