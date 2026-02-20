From Love Phobia To In Your Radiant Season: Korean Dramas To Stream This Weekend On OTT

OTT Releases This Week |

The weekend has arrived, bringing with it new Korean drama releases. We present a roundup of series available on digital platforms. If you are someone who loves watching South Korean dramas, you can look forward to the anticipated comebacks of Lee Sung-kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop in In Your Radiant Season.

Love Phobia

Love Phobia is a sci-fi romantic comedy featuring a distant AI dating app CEO, Yun Bi-ah (Yeonwoo), who has an aversion to emotions, and an extremely sensitive, emotional writer, Han Seon-ho (Kim Hyun Jin). They frequently argue, yet their love deepens as Seon-ho dismantles her walls and reveals her hidden truths. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

A Graceful Liar

A Graceful Liar is another series which you can add to your bucket list. The series features Lee Si-a and Lee II-hwa in the lead roles. The story of the series centres around a daughter and her mother who become rivals after a long separation. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bloody Flower

Bloody Flower is an 8-episode Korean crime-thriller drama series that follows the story of a serial killer (Ryeoun) who claims to hold a cure for all incurable diseases, sparking a conflict between justice and morality. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In Your Radiant Season

In Your Radiant Season stars Lee Sung-kyung as Song Ha-ran and Chae Jong-hyeop as Seonu Chan in the lead roles. The series revolves around a cheerful animator who loses his hearing and memory after a mysterious accident. It is streaming on JioHotstar.

Marie and Her Three Daddies

Marie and Her Three Daddies is a rom-com family K-drama starring Ha Seung-ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun-hye and Ryu Jin, among others. The series centres around Kang Marie, who learned resilience from her turbulent upbringing. Her life turns upside down when she learns that she is a product of sperm donation. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.