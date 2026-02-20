 From Love Phobia To In Your Radiant Season: Korean Dramas To Stream This Weekend On OTT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFrom Love Phobia To In Your Radiant Season: Korean Dramas To Stream This Weekend On OTT

From Love Phobia To In Your Radiant Season: Korean Dramas To Stream This Weekend On OTT

Several new Korean dramas have become available to stream online this weekend, offering a range of genres for viewers. Love Phobia, a sci-fi romantic comedy about a virtual dating app CEO and a sensitive writer, is streaming on Prime Video.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
OTT Releases This Week |

The weekend has arrived, bringing with it new Korean drama releases. We present a roundup of series available on digital platforms. If you are someone who loves watching South Korean dramas, you can look forward to the anticipated comebacks of Lee Sung-kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop in In Your Radiant Season.

Love Phobia

Love Phobia is a sci-fi romantic comedy featuring a distant AI dating app CEO, Yun Bi-ah (Yeonwoo), who has an aversion to emotions, and an extremely sensitive, emotional writer, Han Seon-ho (Kim Hyun Jin). They frequently argue, yet their love deepens as Seon-ho dismantles her walls and reveals her hidden truths. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

A Graceful Liar

FPJ Shorts
From Love Phobia To In Your Radiant Season: Korean Dramas To Stream This Weekend On OTT
From Love Phobia To In Your Radiant Season: Korean Dramas To Stream This Weekend On OTT
CSIR NET 2026 June Session Notification Expected Soon; Check Application Details Here
CSIR NET 2026 June Session Notification Expected Soon; Check Application Details Here
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Launches 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Abhiyan' To Clear Pending Revenue Cases In Time-Bound Manner
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Launches 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Abhiyan' To Clear Pending Revenue Cases In Time-Bound Manner
Italian Cricketer Ben Manenti's 'Tap Water' Remark Sparks Viral Debate Amid ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Italian Cricketer Ben Manenti's 'Tap Water' Remark Sparks Viral Debate Amid ICC T20 World Cup; Video

A Graceful Liar is another series which you can add to your bucket list. The series features Lee Si-a and Lee II-hwa in the lead roles. The story of the series centres around a daughter and her mother who become rivals after a long separation. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bloody Flower

Bloody Flower is an 8-episode Korean crime-thriller drama series that follows the story of a serial killer (Ryeoun) who claims to hold a cure for all incurable diseases, sparking a conflict between justice and morality. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In Your Radiant Season

In Your Radiant Season stars Lee Sung-kyung as Song Ha-ran and Chae Jong-hyeop as Seonu Chan in the lead roles. The series revolves around a cheerful animator who loses his hearing and memory after a mysterious accident. It is streaming on JioHotstar.

Marie and Her Three Daddies

Marie and Her Three Daddies is a rom-com family K-drama starring Ha Seung-ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun-hye and Ryu Jin, among others. The series centres around Kang Marie, who learned resilience from her turbulent upbringing. Her life turns upside down when she learns that she is a product of sperm donation. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow us on