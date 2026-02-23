BAFTA 2026: Host Alan Cumming Apologises After Nominee With Tourette's Syndrome John Davidson Directs Slur At Michael B Jordan - VIDEO

John Davidson |

The 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards witnessed an unexpected pause on Sunday evening after unusual sounds were heard inside the venue during the live ceremony. The event, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, was briefly interrupted when host Alan Cumming addressed the audience following audible disruptions.

According to reports, Cumming halted the ceremony twice to clarify the situation after strong words were picked up during the broadcast.

The sounds were later explained to have come from nominee John Davidson, who lives with Tourette’s syndrome and was seated in the auditorium. His involuntary tics were captured by microphones and were also heard during live telecast. At moments, presenters and award winners paused on stage as the remarks echoed through the hall.

During the opening segment, while BAFTA chair Sara Putt was addressing the audience, Davidson shouted words such as “boring” and “f*k off.”

Later in the evening, as Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo announced the Best Visual Effects award for Avatar: Fire and Ash, another remark was heard during the live broadcast.

Between award segments, Cumming addressed the audience directly. He mentioned that viewers “may have noticed” some “strong language” during the show and thanked everyone for their understanding and for maintaining a respectful atmosphere. He later apologised if anyone felt offended and clarified that the sounds were not intentional, explaining that the tics are involuntary. At one point during the ceremony, Davidson stepped out of the auditorium.

Davidson has long been open about living with Tourette’s syndrome and has worked extensively to raise awareness about the condition. In 2018, he was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II for his advocacy efforts. He was also featured in the 1989 documentary John's Not Mad, as reported by Deadline.

Davidson’s life story has inspired the film I Swear, in which he is portrayed by Robert Aramayo. While accepting the Rising Star award, Aramayo described Davidson as “the most remarkable man I've ever met.”