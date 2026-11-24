No Second Emmy For Vir Das | Instagram

Comedian and actor Vir Das missed out on his second International Emmy win as his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume lost in the Comedy category at the 54th International Emmy Awards, held in New York on November 23, 2026.

Vir Das Loses International Emmy 2026 Despite Third Nomination

The award went to Netflix's Argentine original Division Palermo – Season 2, produced by K & S Films. The other nominees in the category included Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.

For this year's ceremony, Vir Das opted for a black blazer adorned with intricate white motifs. He also posed for photographers on the red carpet, showcasing his stylish look.

Vir Das' Third Emmy Nomination

Vir Das, who became the only Indian artist to receive three International Emmy nominations, had previously won the award in 2023 for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, which shared the honour with Derry Girls Season 3.

Vijay Sethupathi To Serve As Presenter At Emmys 2026

Meanwhile, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi joined the presenter lineup at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York City, held at the New York Hilton Midtown.

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About India Nominations

India also had representation in the drama category, with SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club, which premiered in December 2025 and stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, earning a nomination.

The show was inspired by the real-life journey of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, the series competed against the UK's A Thousand Blows, France's Careme and Argentina's Menem.

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