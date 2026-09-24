'This Fool Thanks You': Vir Das Reacts As He Bags Third International Emmy Nomination For Netflix's Fool Volume

Vir Das | Photo via Instagram

Actor-comedian Vir Das has received his third International Emmy nomination, this time for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume. The nomination adds another milestone to his international career and comes three years after he won the International Emmy for Comedy for Vir Das: Landing.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Das expressed gratitude for the recognition and his audience. "Ummmmm. An International Emmy Nomination. Our third for India. This fool thanks you," he wrote.

Soon after he shared the post, celebs like Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Suhail Nayyar and Sheeba Chadha congratulated him.

Das previously received his first International Emmy nomination in 2021 for Vir Das: For India. With Fool Volume, he has now become the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations for his comedy specials.

The latest nomination holds special significance for Das because of the unusual circumstances under which Fool Volume came together. Shortly before he was scheduled to shoot the special, he lost his voice. Instead of putting the project on hold, Das rewrote the show in silence and eventually performed much of it without rehearsal.

The special was filmed across Mumbai, London and New York. His experience of losing his voice became part of the creative process, with the show exploring themes of silence, self-doubt, uncertainty and rediscovering joy.

Reflecting on the nomination, Das said the recognition felt particularly surreal given how the special began. "There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume," he said.

Das also looked back at his Emmy journey and how each nomination has marked a different stage in his career. He said For India was the first time he realised that Indian comedy could find a place on a global platform, while Landing eventually earned him the Emmy.

Meanwhile, Das continues to take his comedy to international audiences with his ongoing stand-up tour I Say We Run. The tour began at London's Royal Albert Hall and is scheduled to reach New York's Radio City Music Hall on January 30, 2027. Before the New York show, the tour will also travel to Dubai.

Apart from stand-up, Das has also recently wrapped shooting for his horror directorial Baara Number.

Meanwhile, the nominations for the 2026 International Emmy Awards were announced on September 23 by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There are 64 Nominees across 16 categories and spanning 22 countries.