 Eminem To Become Grandpa, Rapper Announces Daughter Hailie Jade's Pregnancy In 'Temporary' Music Video
Rapper Eminem announced his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant through a touching music video that is a tribute to their relationship

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Eminem with daughter Hailie Jade |

Eminem killed off his alter ego Slim Shady with his latest album, but he's making way for a new nickname: Grandpa.

The rapper announced his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant through a touching music video that is a tribute to their relationship. Home videos dating back to 1999 and photos of the father-daughter duo, along with videos from her May wedding, are underscored by the emotional song "Temporary" in the video released Thursday.

In one clip of a recent home video, his daughter hands Eminem a jersey with the name "Grandpa" emblazoned on the back with the number 1. She also hands him ultrasound photos, and he looks shocked.

The social media influencer confirmed the news of her pregnancy hours after the video was released Thursday, with an Instagram post. "Mom & dad est. 2025," she captioned the post.

Representatives for Eminem, 51, did not immediately return requests for comment.

"Temporary", from Eminem's latest album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)", is written as a comforting message to his daughter after he dies. "I'm watchin' you right now, baby girl, I vow/I will protect you, your guardian angel," he sings on the track, which was released in July.

The "Lose Yourself" artist has always had a soft spot for his daughter, frequently mentioning her in his songs and even writing full tributes to her like "Hailie's Song" and "Mockingbird".

In "Mockingbird", a fan favourite, Eminem sings, "What Daddy always tell you? Straighten up, little soldier," a lyric he calls back to in "Temporary".

Jade is Eminem's sole biological daughter, whom he had with his ex-wife Kim Scott. He also adopted two of Scott's daughters from previous relationships.

