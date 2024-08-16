Emily In Paris Season 4 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Emily In Paris Season 4: Part 1 OTT Release Date | X

Emily In Paris Season 4 is a romantic series featuring Lily Collins in the lead role. The latest season of the series is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1?

The series is streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned, "Time to chic things up! Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 arrives on Netflix on August 15. Part 2 will premiere on September 12."

Story

The series revolves around an American woman, Emily, living in Chicago who decides to move to Paris after finding a better job opportunity, even though she can't speak any French. Everything goes well in her life just like she dreamed until she becomes entangled in love relationships.

Cast and production of Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1

The series cast includes Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Lucien Laviscount, among others. The anticipated series is a romantic comedy-drama which is created by Darren Star.

It is produced by Stephen Joel Brown, Shihan Fey, Lily Collins, Jake Fuller, Raphael Benoliel, Joe Murphy, Joshua S Levy & Prathiksha Srinivasan, and Ryan McCormick under Darren Star Productions, MTV Entertainment and Jax Media. The cinematography is done by Steven Fierberg, Jendra Jarnagin, Seamus Tierney, Stephane Bourgoin and Alexander Gruszynski.