Elvish Yadav Spotted With Mystery Girl After His Birthday Party In Mumbai, She Hides Face From Paps As They Leave In Same Car - VIDEO

Elvish Yadav Leaves Birthday Party With Mystery Girl | Photo Via Instagram

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav recently celebrated his 28th birthday in Mumbai with a star-studded bash attended by several of his close friends and celebrities from the entertainment industry. The party was graced by Shivangi Joshi, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Yogesh Rawat, Samarth Jurel, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Isha Malviya, RJ Mahvash, Arjun Bijlani, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, among others. Several photos and videos from the celebration have been doing the rounds on social media.

Elvish Yadav Spotted With Mystery Girl

However, what caught everyone's attention was Elvish being spotted leaving his birthday party with a mystery girl. The woman, dressed in an all-black outfit and wearing a cap, appeared to be trying to hide her face from the paparazzi as they captured the duo outside the venue.

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The mystery girl was seen walking alongside Elvish as they made their way out of the party. She continued to keep her face covered while the paparazzi followed them. The duo later left the venue together in Elvish's car, with the woman seen sitting beside him. She continued to conceal her face as they drove away.

Mystery Girl Identified

Upon further research, the mystery woman appears to be content creator and social media influencer Ifa Khair. She was present at Elvish's birthday celebration and shared a photo with Orry on her Instagram Story from the party.

However, the nature of Elvish and Ifa's relationship remains unknown. Neither Elvish nor Ifa has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding their appearance together so far.

The video of Elvish leaving the party with the mystery girl has now caught the attention of social media users, with many wondering about her identity and her connection with the popular YouTuber. Elvish is yet to react to the buzz.