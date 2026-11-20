Elvish Yadav Caught Smoking? | Instagram

Popular YouTuber and reality TV personality Elvish Yadav recently attended the grand wedding celebrations of Raghav Sharma’s brother in Kolkata, alongside several celebrities, including Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui, Avneet Kaur, Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary.

Several videos from the celebrations have since gone viral on social media, with one particular clip grabbing attention after Elvish was allegedly spotted holding a cigarette.

Elvish Yadav Spotted With Cigarette

In the video, Elvish can be seen enjoying the wedding festivities and singing along to Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs as the rapper performed on stage. However, eagle-eyed social media users also noticed what appeared to be a cigarette in Elvish's hand while he was enjoying the celebrations.

Check it out:

Elvish Yadav Yet To React

While the clip has sparked speculation about whether the YouTuber was smoking, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Another video from the wedding also caught fans' attention, showing Elvish and Munawar Faruqui dancing together to the popular track Lungi Dance.



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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recently, Elvish faced criticism from Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan’s, fans after reacting to a fan-made reel featuring Neha Dhupia. Unaware that the caption blamed Abhishek, who is currently a gang leader on Roadies, for the show's alleged downfall, Elvish commented, "Love u too Neha." His reaction sparked trolling from Abhishek’s fans, popularly known as the Panda Gang, prompting him to delete the post.

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Addressing the controversy on X, Elvish clarified that he had not noticed the caption and urged fans not to take the matter seriously.

He wrote on X, "Aray bhaaio itna seriously nai lete. Neha ke pyaar me zyada beh gya me dekha nahi tha caption. Sab bhai hai, chill maaro."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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