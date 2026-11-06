Elvish Yadav Reacts To Dating Rumours After Photo With Mystery Woman Goes Viral: 'They Could Just Be My Friends'

Reality TV personality and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav responded to the speculation surrounding his personal life after a picture of him with a mystery woman went viral on social media. The photograph, which showed the two twinning, prompted several netizens to speculate about a possible relationship.

Known for his frequent appearances at parties and industry events, Elvish often makes headlines as pictures and videos featuring him circulate online. However, the latest buzz did not go unnoticed by the influencer, who took to X on Thursday (November 5) to address the rumours and ask people not to jump to conclusions.

Reacting to the online discussions, Elvish wrote, "Guys, please stop linking my name to everything like this. They could just be my friends too. Not everything needs to be taken so seriously."

Guys, please stop linking my name to everything like this. They could just be my friends too. Not everything needs to be taken so seriously. — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 5, 2026

Following his clarification, several fans came forward to support him, encouraging the reality star not to pay attention to unnecessary speculation.

"It’s called…..being celebrity. Let it go….The more one clarifies the more it spreads," a comment read.

Another user replied, "Bro stop replying to every rumours. You are a celeb now it’s normal for fans to link up their favourite with different people. If you respond that means it’s somewhere true."

"Chill raho bhai 🙏 May your life shine brighter than gold and your heart stay filled with gratitude," wrote another user.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Elvish has been linked to someone. Over the years, his name has been associated with actresses such as Isha Malviya, Jannat Zubair and Jiya Shankar, leading to repeated discussions about his relationship status.

In February 2026, Elvish also addressed the constant link-up rumours and shared his reaction to being linked with several personalities. He had said, “I don’t even know how many people my name has been linked with.”

From creating entertaining videos on YouTube to becoming a household name through reality television, Elvish has come a long way in his career. He gained widespread recognition after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild-card contestant, making history with his victory.

Following his reality TV success, he appeared on popular shows such as MTV Roadies XX and Laughter Chefs. He also ventured into acting with his debut project, Aukaat Ke Bahar.

Elvish is now preparing for his Bollywood debut with Malamaal Weekly 2. The film reportedly features an ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Parineeti Chopra Rajpal Yadav and Raveena Tandon.