'Stop Linking My Name With Her': Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence As Mystery Woman Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumours

Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence On Mystery Woman Viral Video, Says 'Stop Linking My Name With Her' | Instagram

Elvish Yadav was recently spotted leaving his birthday party in Mumbai with a mystery woman, sparking speculation about his relationship with her. Amid the ongoing buzz, the reality TV personality has now addressed the rumours and asked people to stop linking his name with the woman based on a viral clip.

Taking to X on Thursday, September 17, 2026, Elvish wrote, “Just to clear things up, that girl is a common friend of mine.” He further called out those speculating about their relationship, writing, “Stop linking my name with her based on a clip shot from a different angle.”

Elvish also urged people to respect their privacy and refrain from making assumptions. He wrote, “People are way too quick to judge without knowing the truth. Please respect our personal lives and stop making assumptions (sic).”

Just to clear things up

that girl is a common friend of mine. Stop linking my name with her based on a clip shot from a different angle.

People are way too quick to judge without knowing the truth. Please respect our personal lives and stop making assumptions. — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) September 17, 2026

Elvish’s clarification came after he was spotted leaving his birthday celebration with the woman. She was dressed in an all-black outfit and wore a cap that partially concealed her face. The paparazzi spotted the duo outside the venue before they left together in Elvish’s car.

Well, this is not the first time Elvish Yadav has found himself at the centre of link-up rumours. The social media influencer has previously been linked with actresses including Isha Malviya, Jannat Zubair and Jiya Shankar. In February 2026, Elvish himself addressed the recurring speculation, saying, “I don’t even know how many people my name has been linked with.”

Elvish Yadav rose to fame through his YouTube content before winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild-card entrant. He later appeared on reality shows including MTV Roadies XX and Laughter Chefs. He made his acting debut with Aukaat Ke Bahar and is now set to make his Bollywood debut with Malamaal Weekly 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon and Riteish Deshmukh.