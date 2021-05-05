Elnaaz Norouzi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shlokka Pandit amplify support on social media amid Covid-19 crisis

Meanwhile, her Hello Charlie costar, Shlokka Pandit, also urged everyone to follow Covid-19 protocols, noting we are literally at war with the deadly virus. “These are dire times. We haven't seen days like this and we are literally at war with the virus. A war that we can't afford to lose. Everyone I know has lost a near and dear one,” Shlokka said.

“The least that we could do is follow all the protocols that are set — be it social distancing, using masks, sanitising and isolating. If we see symptoms or test positive, we have to follow everything religiously. People are losing lives in hours, so we have no reaction time.I pray and wish everyone gets through this safely,” said Shlokka.

Being a doctor who also suffered from Covid earlier, Vineet emphasised on mental health and how stress and anxiety could possibly affect the body and breathing and, in turn, blood pressure and oxygen levels.

“We, as doctors are trained to handle crisis first. Remember, if you are a youngster, middle-aged with no other medical complications like heart disease or diabetes, and if you have good immunity, then your possibility of quick recovery from Covid would be higher with home care. Staying strong, not panicking, protein-heavy food, breathing exercise, taking steam, and consuming certain herbs are mentioned in Ayurveda, too. These help in recovery. The more anxious and stressed our body gets, (the more it) affects our heart and blood pressure and, naturally, oxygen level. I know it is tough to stay positive and strong amidst the crisis, but what else can we do?” shared the actor.

The actor has a chain of volunteers in different cities including Mumbai, Pune and his native city Varanasi, besides many other cities in Uttar Pradesh, where he is constantly helping people.