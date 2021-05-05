Elnaaz Norouzi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shlokka Pandit amplify support on social media amid Covid-19 crisis

Social media has become a saviour for many during these dark times. And many Bollywood celebrities are making the best use of the platform to either share information or generate funds for Covid relief.
Speaking about the benefits of social media, 'Sacred Games' actor Elnaaz Norouzi said, “As the world hit the pause button owing to coronavirus, social media has kept life moving forward. In such trying times, the power of new media made it possible for everyone to come together and fight the deadly virus. From crowdfunding to making people aware of Covid to sharing the resource details, all these platforms have been contributing to a very large extent to bring lives back on track again.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Vineet Kumar Singh added, “I am so glad that in the last few months requests of beds, oxygen and other things from the needy — especially the family of Covid-19 patients — are being shared as much as possible, and those needs are being fulfilled. On social media, people are putting up posts and there are good people standing by each other. Many of my friends and I are doing the same. This is how social media should be used during crisis like a global pandemic, for help and support.” The Mukkabaaz actor, who is also an Ayurveda physician, has constantly been trying to help people with bed, oxygen, medicines through social media, during the ongoing Covid crisis.
Elnaaz, who is also trying her best to reach out and help as many people as possible, added, “At such a critical time, every post, every request, and every query is crucial. To pitch in my contribution in helping the nation get back on its feet, I am trying to amplify Covid related information through my social media handle. Only together we can fight this virus.”
Meanwhile, her Hello Charlie costar, Shlokka Pandit, also urged everyone to follow Covid-19 protocols, noting we are literally at war with the deadly virus. “These are dire times. We haven't seen days like this and we are literally at war with the virus. A war that we can't afford to lose. Everyone I know has lost a near and dear one,” Shlokka said.
“The least that we could do is follow all the protocols that are set — be it social distancing, using masks, sanitising and isolating. If we see symptoms or test positive, we have to follow everything religiously. People are losing lives in hours, so we have no reaction time.I pray and wish everyone gets through this safely,” said Shlokka.
Being a doctor who also suffered from Covid earlier, Vineet emphasised on mental health and how stress and anxiety could possibly affect the body and breathing and, in turn, blood pressure and oxygen levels.
“We, as doctors are trained to handle crisis first. Remember, if you are a youngster, middle-aged with no other medical complications like heart disease or diabetes, and if you have good immunity, then your possibility of quick recovery from Covid would be higher with home care. Staying strong, not panicking, protein-heavy food, breathing exercise, taking steam, and consuming certain herbs are mentioned in Ayurveda, too. These help in recovery. The more anxious and stressed our body gets, (the more it) affects our heart and blood pressure and, naturally, oxygen level. I know it is tough to stay positive and strong amidst the crisis, but what else can we do?” shared the actor.
The actor has a chain of volunteers in different cities including Mumbai, Pune and his native city Varanasi, besides many other cities in Uttar Pradesh, where he is constantly helping people.