Jacqueline Fernandez launches YOLO foundation to 'spread kindness' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Tuesday, announced the launch of her 'You Only Live Once' foundation to create and share stories of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline announced the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to create and share stories of kindness in these challenging times. The 'Kick' actor also shared that she has tied up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs in the society, to begin with.

With an NGO called the Roti Bank, Jacqueline has targeted to provide one lakh meals this month. On the other hand, partnering with the Feline Foundation, the actor has taken initiative to help stray animals.

Additionally, the 'Judwaa 2' star will also be distributing masks and sanitisers to front line workers- the Mumbai Police Force, who continue to work relentlessly amid the pandemic.