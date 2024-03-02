 Elephant-Shaped Door Handles To Floral Decor: Manish Malhotra Drops Glimpse From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash Day 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentElephant-Shaped Door Handles To Floral Decor: Manish Malhotra Drops Glimpse From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash Day 2

Elephant-Shaped Door Handles To Floral Decor: Manish Malhotra Drops Glimpse From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash Day 2

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday shared a few glimpses from the Day 2 venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday shared a few glimpses from the Day 2 venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram, Malhotra shared a string of pictures that he captioned, "Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani."

Filled with vitality, flowers, and gentle tones, the venue emanates a surreal and captivating atmosphere. One of the pictures features elephant-shaped door handles while the walls could be seen adorned with hand-painted peacocks and monkeys. All other rooms at the venue are designed with floral patterns.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone Hugs Kiara Advani, Enjoys Rihanna's Performance With Ranveer Singh At...
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: Rihanna Pays Homage To Indian Culture By Performing Barefoot At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding...
article-image

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: Celebs Arrive In Jamnagar For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...
article-image

The guests are still making their way to attend the wedding festivities.

Prior to Pop sensation Rihanna's performance on Day 1, the huge pre-wedding celebrations began with a magnificent drone show.

Several inside pictures and videos from the first day of the grand event went viral on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Dance To Rihanna's Music At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala; WATCH...

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Dance To Rihanna's Music At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala; WATCH...

Elephant-Shaped Door Handles To Floral Decor: Manish Malhotra Drops Glimpse From Anant-Radhika's...

Elephant-Shaped Door Handles To Floral Decor: Manish Malhotra Drops Glimpse From Anant-Radhika's...

PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber Kisses 'Love Of Her Life' Justin Bieber On His 30th Birthday Amid Divorce...

PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber Kisses 'Love Of Her Life' Justin Bieber On His 30th Birthday Amid Divorce...

Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Times The Aashiqui 2 Actress Has Proved That She Is A True Foodie

Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Times The Aashiqui 2 Actress Has Proved That She Is A True Foodie

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1: Kiran Rao's Film Collects ₹1.02 Crore Globally

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1: Kiran Rao's Film Collects ₹1.02 Crore Globally