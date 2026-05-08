Ektaa Kapoor's Company Reacts To Bhooth Bangla Payment Allegations By Vendors: 'There Are No Unpaid Contractual Dues'

Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited officially responded to recent reports and social media discussions alleging pending payments related to Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla. The production house issued a clarification after multiple reports claimed that several vendors associated with the film were still awaiting their dues despite the movie’s successful box office run.

In its official statement, Balaji Telefilms denied the allegations and maintained that all contractual obligations had already been fulfilled.

The statement read, “With reference to various recent media reports and social media posts regarding certain allegations about unpaid dues by Balaji Telefilms Limited for the film Bhooth Bangla, this is to clarify that the Company has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations for the film and there are no unpaid contractual dues nor is anything further due and payable to any vendors engaged by the company for this film for any services rendered by them.”

The company further added, “Balaji Telefilms Limited as a leading media organisation holds all its partners, vendors and creative teams in high respect and duly fulfills all its contractual obligations and maintains high standards of corporate governance.”

The clarification comes after a recent Mid-day report claimed that some vendors connected to the film alleged delays in receiving payments. According to the report, one vendor claimed that approximately Rs 30 lakh was still pending. The individual reportedly said, “Payments are getting stuck for months. Once the film releases, it becomes difficult to get the money out. The 90-day invoice clearance has become a thing of the past.”

Another person allegedly claimed that a payment of Rs 18 lakh had not yet been cleared. The report also stated that writer Pranjal Kriplani had reportedly sent a legal notice to producers Alok Kumar Chaubey and Sanjay Gupta over alleged unpaid dues of Rs 50,000.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marked the filmmaker’s return to Hindi cinema after five years and reunited him with Akshay Kumar after 14 years.

The horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar in a dual role alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Asrani. Released on April 17, the film has reportedly grossed over Rs 231 crore worldwide.