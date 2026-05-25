'Ek Field Mein Acche Ho, Iska Matlab Nahi Ki...': Abhimanyu Singh Reacts To Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi Getting Trolled For His Acting In Kartavya

Abhimanyu Singh On Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled For His Acting |

Actor Abhimanyu Singh has responded to the online trolling surrounding journalist Saurabh Dwivedi's acting debut in the upcoming film Kartavya. The discussion began after Dwivedi’s performance in the film drew mixed reactions on social media, sparking debates about whether professionals from non-acting backgrounds should enter cinema.

Abhimanyu Singh On Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled For Acting

Reacting to the backlash, speaking to Hindi Rush, Abhimanyu said that every profession requires a unique skill set, adding, "Aap ek field mein bahut acche ho, iska matlab yeh nahi ki doosri field mein bhi utne hi acche ho jaoge. Woh bahut acche journalist hain. Lekin acting alag cheez hai."

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According to sources:



There were many scenes featuring Saurabh Dwivedi in Kartavya. There was a long 15-minute climax scene with him, but his acting was so bad that the director removed 90% of it, including the entire climax.



The 3-4 minute scenes that were shown in the movie… https://t.co/ylH9DYpr1F pic.twitter.com/8wMf3J8mPY — STAR Boy TARUN (@Starboy2079) May 18, 2026

Furthermore, the actor used a metaphor to make his point, saying, "Ho sakta hai aap bichchu ka zeher utaarna jaante ho, lekin iska matlab yeh nahi ki aap saanp ke bill mein haath daal do."

Saurabh Dwivedi was a bad Journalist.



Now he became Actor.



He acted so bad, now people are saying he was better off as a Journalist.



His acting was so poor that they cut his Climax scene 😭



Even KRK could probably act better than him 😹 pic.twitter.com/AGTBYCsNq8 — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 16, 2026

On Influencers Entering Films

At the same time, he also clarified that he has no issue with influencers or social media personalities entering films. He added, "Har kisi ka ghar chal raha hai, woh bhi ek field hai. Jo log isko encash kar pa rahe hain, I’m happy for them," he stated.

Kartavya made its digital debut on Netflix on May 15, 2026.

Helmed by director Pulkit and backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya features journalist Saurabh Dwivedi as a powerful, morally grey antagonist entangled in a high-profile homicide investigation led by Saif Ali Khan’s police officer character.