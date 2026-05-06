Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sai Pallavi Starrer Earns ₹28 Lakh, Anne Hathaway's Movie Collects ₹1.39 Cr

Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection |

Ek Din and The Devil Wears Prada 2 both showed a huge drop at the box office on Monday. However, it was expected that maybe on Tuesday, the movies would show a growth in numbers. On Tuesdays, usually, movies show a jump at the box office as the ticket pricing is reasonable. However, still, Ek Din and The Devil Wears Prada 2 failed to get good footfalls on the fifth day.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Ek Din collected Rs. 28 lakh net at the box office on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs. 3.58 crore. The Aamir Khan production venture is already a flop at the box office, and looking at the collections, we can't expect any growth in the numbers further.

Ek Din Budget

The makers of Ek Din have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. But, according to some reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 20-25 crore, and some reports suggest that it is made on a budget of Rs. 75 crore.

Even if we consider Rs. 20-25 crore as the budget, the film is a disaster at the box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 has performed exceptionally in the international markets, but when it comes to its collection in India, it has been quite average.

The movie on its fifth day earned Rs. 1.39 crore, taking the total to Rs. 15.99 crore. By the end of its first week, we can expect The Devil Wears Prada 2 to collect around Rs. 18 crore.

There are no big films releasing on coming Friday, so maybe that can help The Devil Wears Prada 2 to score well at the box office in India. But, when it comes to Ek Din, it looks difficult for the movie to show a jump at the box office during its second weekend.