Raja Shivaji Day 5 Box Office: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Earns ₹44.40 Crore, Beats Lai Bhaari & Pawankhind To Become 4th Highest Marathi Grosser

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji is continuing its steady run at the box office with a decent performance during the weekdays as well. The historical drama collected Rs 4.90 crore net on its first Tuesday (May 5), taking its total India nett collection to Rs 44.40 crore in just five days. The film’s total gross collection now stands at Rs 52.68 crore.

According to Sacnilk, what makes the Tuesday numbers particularly significant is the minimal drop from Monday’s earnings. After earning Rs 5.60 crore on Day 4, the film witnessed only a 12.5 per cent dip on Tuesday - a sign that audience interest remains strong even after the opening weekend frenzy. Such weekday stability is often seen as a positive indicator of strong word-of-mouth.

Raja Shivaji Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday) – Rs 11.35 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) – Rs 10.55 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) – Rs 12.00 crore

Day 4 (Monday) – Rs 5.60 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) – Rs 4.90 crore

The film is currently running across 5,485 shows nationwide and continues to maintain momentum at the ticket windows.

Raja Shivaji Become 4th Highest Marathi Grosser

A closer look at the language-wise performance reveals that the Marathi version remains the film’s biggest strength. On Tuesday, the Marathi version contributed Rs 3.35 crore from 1,851 shows while maintaining an occupancy of 33 per cent. Meanwhile, the Hindi version collected Rs 1.55 crore despite having 3,634 shows, with occupancy standing at 14 per cent.

With its latest collections, Raja Shivaji has now officially become the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film in India. The film has already crossed the lifetime earnings of several successful Marathi releases including Dharmaveer (Rs 29 crore) and Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (Rs 30 crore). It has also gone past the worldwide total of Lai Bhaari, which had earned Rs 40 crore during its run.

The film is now very close to overtaking Pawankhind, which ended its theatrical journey at Rs 45 crore.

At present, the top three highest-grossing Marathi films remain Sairat (Rs 80.98 crore), Baipan Bhari Deva (Rs 76.28 crore), and Ved (Rs 61.20 crore). Considering the current pace and the strong response in Maharashtra, Raja Shivaji appears well-positioned to enter the Rs 50 crore club within the next few days.

The film also recorded steady business in national multiplex chains including PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. On Tuesday, Raja Shivaji sold around 26,000 tickets across these chains.

About Raja Shivaji

Directed by Riteish, Raja Shivaji is based on the life and rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film traces young Shivaji Bhosale’s battle against powerful empires and his vision of establishing Hindavi Swarajya. The movie also highlights Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s leadership qualities and military strategies.

Read Also Riteish Deshmukh Left Stunned As Fan Touches His Feet During Surprise Visit To Raja Shivaji...

Apart from Riteish, the film features Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree and Fardeen Khan in important roles. Salman Khan also makes a special cameo appearance in the film.