Ek Din, Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Sai Pallavi, Meryl Streep & Riteish Deshmukh's Films Show A Jump On Tuesday?

Ek Din, Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Raja Shivaji, which were released on Friday, showed a huge drop at the box office on Monday. Ek Din collected Rs. 20 lakh at the box office on its day four, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Raja Shivaji earned Rs. 1.25 crore and Rs. 5.60 crore respectively on Monday. Now, on Tuesday, due to reasonable ticket pricing, movies do show a jump at the box office.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Ek Din is already a disaster at the box office. In four days, it has collected Rs. 3.25 crore, and now, on its fifth day, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 20-30 lakh, taking the total to Rs. 3.55 crore.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

The Devil Wears Prada 2 might show a jump on Tuesday and collect around Rs. 1.50-2 crore. In five days, the movie might earn Rs. 16-17 crore. Well, the amount that the Hollywood film is collecting in India is quite average. It was expected to earn more.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Raja Shivaji, in four days, collected Rs. 39.50 crore (Hindi & Marathi) net in India. Now, on its fifth day, the movie might earn around Rs. 5-6 crore, taking the total to Rs. 44-45 crore.

Ek Din Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Ek Din and wrote, "Overall, Ek Din is a decent film, and you can watch it once. Romantic film lovers won't be disappointed, but of course, don't expect something great. Also, the movie is a treat for Sai Pallavi fans."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to The Devil Wears Prada 2, and wrote, "Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 surely takes the franchise forward. It offers double the fun and excitement, and keeps us hooked to the screen throughout. The runtime of the film is around 120 minutes, and not for a second will you feel bored. So, you should surely watch the movie in a theatre near you."