Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sai Pallavi Starrer Shows Jump On Sunday, Earns ₹1.70 Cr; Hollywood Film Collects ₹3.85 Cr

Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection |

Amid the new releases last Friday, it is only Raja Shivaji that has received a good response at the box office. Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, took a low opening, showed a drop on Saturday, but on Sunday, the movie got a minimal jump at the box office. Meanwhile, the other release, The Devil Wears Prada 2, has received an average response during the first weekend.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Ek Din collected Rs. 1.70 crore net at the box office in India, taking the first weekend collection to Rs. 3.85 crore. On Saturday, the movie had collected Rs. 1 crore, so on its day three it got a jump of 70%, which is quite good.

However, the weekend collection is still not up to the mark.

Ek Din Budget

The makers of Ek Din have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, but according to some reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. So, even if we look at the budget, the weekend collection of Rs. 3.85 crore is surely quite less.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

It was expected that in India, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will take the box office by storm. But that has not happened. The movie has received an average response at the box office in India.

On its day three, the Meryl Streep starrer collected Rs. 3.85 crore net, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 13.35 crore (including paid previews). The amount is surely quite average.

Now, let's wait and watch what response Ek Din and The Devil Wears Prada 2 will get at the box office on its fourth day. Will the movies pass the Monday test? Let's wait and watch!