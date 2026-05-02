Ek Din, Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will All Three Films Show A Jump On Saturday?

Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection |

On Friday, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, and the Hollywood film The Devil Wears Prada 2 were released. Raja Shivaji took a bumper opening and collected Rs. 11.35 crore (Marathi and Hindi), The Devil Wears Prada 2 had a decent start with a collection of Rs. 3.80 crore, and Ek Din took a low opening and earned only Rs. 1.15 crore. Now, all eyes are on the weekend collection of the movies.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Well, after a bumper opening, as per early estimates, it looks like Raja Shivaji is going to show a drop at the box office on Saturday. The film, on its second day, might collect around Rs. 8-9 crore, but if the footfalls in the night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Ek Din has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. After an opening of Rs. 1.15 crore, we can expect that the film on its second day might collect around Rs. 80 lakh to Rs. 1 crore.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Despite positive reviews, The Devil Wears Prada 2 earned a strictly decent amount (Rs. 3.80 crore) at the box office on its first day in India. Now, it looks like the movie might stay steady on Saturday and earn Rs. 3–4 crore.

Ek Din Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Ek Din and wrote, "Overall, Ek Din is a decent film, and you can watch it once. Romantic film lovers won't be disappointed, but of course, don't expect something great. Also, the movie is a treat for Sai Pallavi fans."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to The Devil Wears Prada 2, and wrote, "Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 surely takes the franchise forward. It offers double the fun and excitement, and keeps us hooked to the screen throughout. The runtime of the film is around 120 minutes, and not for a second will you feel bored. So, you should surely watch the movie in a theatre near you."