Bhooth Bangla, Michael Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer On Day 15 Earns ₹4.50 Cr, Better Than Ek Din & Raja Shivaji Hindi; Jaafar Jackson's Film Collects ₹3.09 Cr

Bhooth Bangla, Michael Box Office Collection | YouTube

This week, three big films have hit the big screens: Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, and The Devil Wears Prada 2. But, despite the new releases, Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is still the audience's first choice. On its day, day 15, Bhooth Bangla collected better than the new releases. Meanwhile, the Hollywood film Michael is also quite steady at the box office.

Bhooth Bangla Box Offfice Collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla, on its third Friday, earned Rs. 4.50 crore, taking the 15-day total to Rs. 132.65. The film is expected to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday, and if the growth is very good, then we can expect it to surpass the Rs. 150 crore mark at the box office in India by the end of its third weekend.

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, Priyadarshan's directorial has already entered the Rs. 200 crore club. The film has collected Rs. 211.05 crore gross worldwide in 15 days.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

According to reports, Bhooth Bangla is made on a budget of Rs. 100-120 crore. The movie has surpassed its budget at the box office, and it is now on its way to becoming a clean hit.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 8

Even though the Hollywood film The Devil Wears Prada 2 has hit the big screens, Michael is still earning a decent amount at the box office in India. The movie, on its eighth day, collected Rs. 3.09 crore, taking the total to Rs. 28.81 crore. By the end of its second weekend, the Jaafar Jackson starrer might earn around Rs. 33-35 crore.

Michael Review

Michael received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars, and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise."