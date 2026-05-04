Ek Din, Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will These Movies Pass The Monday Test?

Ek Din, Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection |

Last Friday, Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Raja Shivaji were released in theatres. Raja Shivaji minted Rs. 33.90 crore net (Marathi and Hindi) at the box office in India during the weekend. At the second spot, it was The Devil Wears Prada 2, with a collection of Rs. 13.35 crore, and Ek Din collected the lowest, Rs. 3.85 crore. Now, all eyes are on Monday's collection of films.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Well, there's going to be a drop at the box office for Raja Shivaji. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 5–6 crore on Monday, taking the total to Rs. 38–40 crore. However, if during the night shows, the footfalls are better, the collection can be more as well.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected an average amount at the box office in India during the weekend. The movie, on Monday, will show a drop, and as per early estimates, we can expect it to collect around Rs. 1–2 crore. So, in four days, the Hollywood movie might collect around Rs. 15–16 crore.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, took a low opening at the box office, and on Saturday it showed a drop. However, on Sunday, there was a jump of 70 percent. But now, on Monday, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 50–60 lakh at the box office, taking the collection to around Rs. 4 crore.

Well, Ek Din, despite getting mixed reviews, is a flop at the box office. Only a miraculous jump in the upcoming days can help the movie.