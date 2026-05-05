Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sai Pallavi's Film Underperforms With ₹20 Lakh; Meryl Streep Starrer Sees Major Drop

Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Sai Pallavi’s Hindi debut, Ek Din, a remake of the Thai film One Day, hit theatres on May 1 alongside The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film also stars Junaid Khan, marking a notable box office clash with the Hollywood sequel featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Both films witnessed a significant dip in collections by day four.

The sharp drop suggests limited weekday traction, with audience footfall declining after the initial buzz, raising concerns about their sustained box office performance in the coming days.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 4

Ek Din saw a sharp slowdown on Day 4 (first Monday), earning just Rs 20 lakh across 1,135 screens. The film recorded minimal regional contributions, with Tamil at Rs 2 lakh and Telugu at Rs 3 lakh, marking a steep 77.8% drop from its Rs 90 lakh Day 3 collection.

The film’s total India gross now stands at Rs 3.88 crore, while the net collection is Rs 3.25 crore. Overseas, it added Rs 0.05 crore on Day 4, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 0.40 crore and the worldwide gross to Rs 4.28 crore so far.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

The Devil Wears Prada 2 recorded its lowest collection on Day 4 (first Monday), earning just Rs 9 lakh in India. The sharp fall comes after a strong Rs 3.85 crore haul on Day 3, indicating a major drop in weekday footfall.

The sudden dip suggests that the film struggled to sustain its weekend momentum at the Indian box office, mirroring the trend seen with its box office rival Ek Din, as both releases faced a significant slowdown after their initial.

Ek Din and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also facing competition from Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji