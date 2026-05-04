'₹500 Laga Ek Ticket Ka': Angry Netizen Claims The Devil Wears Prada 2 Screening At Delhi PVR Halted For 30 Minutes Post-Interval

PVR Faces Backlash After Devil Wears Prada 2 Show Stops For 30 Mins | Photo Via Instagram

The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the 2006 film directed by David Frankel, stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, released on May 1. However, a Delhi cinegoer’s experience turned frustrating after a screening at PVR Cinemas was halted for nearly 30 minutes post-interval, sparking outrage online.

PVR Faces Backlash After Devil Wears Prada 2 Show Stops For 30 Mins

According to a now-viral post by Instagram user @inkedandcreamy, the film stopped abruptly soon after the interval, leaving the audience puzzled. In the video, she says, "It's not a Rs 50 movie, Rs 500 lage hai ek ticket ka…" The clip also shows theatre authorities citing technical issues. Many users joined the conversation, calling out the lack of accountability and poor customer service. She also asked for a refund, adding that it was 1 am and the film had still not resumed.

Check out the viral video:

Many users joined the conversation, calling out the lack of accountability and poor customer service. Some even questioned whether such glitches are becoming increasingly common during big-ticket screenings, while others demanded better accountability, including refunds or compensation for the inconvenience.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 surely takes the franchise forward. It offers double the fun and excitement, and keeps us hooked to the screen throughout. The runtime of the film is around 120 minutes, and not for a second will you feel bored. So, you should surely watch the movie in a theatre near you."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Story

The sequel follows Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, as she navigates the decline of traditional print media. With Nigel explaining that nobody reads Runway's print edition anymore, Miranda is forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt.