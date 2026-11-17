Shraddha Kapoor's Lavani Performance In Eetha Song Wins Fans | Instagram

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to entertain audiences with her upcoming film Eetha, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 4. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the film's first song, titled Ji Ji Re Ji, on Tuesday, November 17. The song features Shraddha performing Lavani on stage in a vibrant Nauvari saree, offering a glimpse into the music, dance and theatrical elements that form an integral part of the story of a legendary performer.

Check out the video:

Shraddha Kapoor's Lavani Performance In Eetha Song Wins Fans

Soon after the song was released, netizens flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions, praising Shraddha's expressive performance, graceful dance moves and screen presence. Several users were particularly impressed by the actress's ability to bring the traditional Marathi dance form to life.

One user wrote, "Ufff. They said give us a memorable scene, and she delivered a whole masterclass. Expressions | Lyrics | Voice | Visuals Everything is just."

Another commented, "She is literally killing and glowing with these expressions and dance moves. What a gorgeous woman Shraddha is. #Eetha will surprise all."

A third user praised her screen presence, writing, "#ShraddhaKapoor is not just stealing the spotlight…she's owning every single frame! Unmatched aura."

Other reactions included, "GOOSEBUMPS!" and "Shraddha Kapoor nailed it with this song man! So graceful." One user also appreciated the choreography, calling the Marathi Lavani moves original and praising Shraddha's expressive face and graceful dancing. The choreography has been credited to Vaibhavi Merchant.

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Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav and Ishtiyak Khan in key roles.

Meanwhile, the film is also set to face a box office clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4 as well.

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