'Can't Even Handle My WhatsApp': Shraddha Kapoor Says She Is Not Interested In Handling Criticism Amid Eetha Accent Backlash - VIDEO

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared her take on criticism and online negativity, revealing that she prefers to focus on her professional commitments rather than spend time responding to negative opinions. Her remarks come amid social media criticism of her Marathi accent and dialogue delivery in her upcoming film Eetha.

The actress recently interacted with fans during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. When a follower asked how she deals with criticism, Shraddha suggested that managing everyday phone notifications is already a challenge for her.

"I actually don't handle criticism. What's there to handle in that? I can't even handle my WhatsApp," the actress said.

Shraddha Kapoor's recent response to a fan asking "How do you usually handle criticism?" shows pure maturity and simplicity:​ Okay, so this is a very important question, 'How do you handle criticism? ​I actually don't handle criticism. What is there to handle in it? Man, I can't even handle my WhatsApp, I don't have a manager, nor am I with any agency. My friends, directors and producers keep scolding me saying, You don't even check your phone. ​So I don't have to handle any criticism. I just have to work, work more, work even more, and just keep working. ​While most of Bollywood is busy giving fake attitude, holding grudges and getting offended over small things, Shraddha shows what real grace looks like. Bollywood actors really need to learn some humility, maturity and focus from her! Zero drama, zero hate and pure dedication that’s why she stands out from the rest! ❤️✨ — Kartik🤠 (@patel41176) November 3, 2026

She also revealed that she does not have a manager or professional agency handling her work-related communication. According to Shraddha, even her friends and people from the film industry often complain about her habit of not checking her phone.

"I don't even have a manager, nor am I affiliated with any agency. My friends, directors, and producers keep scolding me that I don't check my phone."

Explaining where her priorities lie, the 39-year-old actress said she would rather concentrate on getting more opportunities and working on new projects than engage with criticism on social media.

"I'm not interested in handling any criticism. All I want to do is work, and more and more work. That's it," the 39-year-old added.

Shraddha Kapoor faces criticism over her Marathi accent in Eetha

Shraddha's comments come at a time when her upcoming film Eetha has become a topic of discussion on social media. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film features the actress as Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer who made a significant contribution to Maharashtra's folk entertainment.

Following the release of the film's promotional material and trailer, several social media users questioned Shraddha's portrayal of the legendary artist. Much of the criticism has focused on her Marathi accent, pronunciation, diction and dialogue delivery.

While some viewers have described her Marathi as "unnatural", others raised concerns about her voice modulation and expressions in certain scenes.

Some viewers have questioned the casting as well, arguing that playing an iconic Marathi folk artist requires a convincing command of the language and its cultural nuances.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Eetha also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in important roles.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.