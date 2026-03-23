'Dying To Work With Aditya Dhar': Did Shah Rukh Khan Praise Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2? Fact Check

Did Shah Rukh Khan Praise Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2? | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has become the talk of the town. The movie is making a strong mark at the box office, and many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities have been praising the movie. Now, a picture has gone viral on social media, in which Shah Rukh Khan, on his Instagram story, has shared a long note praising the film. The superstar has also written that he hopes Dhar offers him a film. However, it is a fake post, and SRK has not posted anything yet.

The fake post, which is going viral on social media, reads, "JUST WATCHED DHURANDHAR 2... And honestly, it stays with you. A film full of pride, power & Every moment hits straight to the heart-that's cinema. Brilliant performances, stunning scale & storytelling that makes you feel everything. @ranveersingh @rampal72 emotion Big love to the entire team. Hope Aditya Dhar offers me a film someday... Dying to work with him (sic)."

Finally, Shah Rukh Khan has watched #Dhurandhar2‌...

“Feeling sad for his fans.” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UVGOi6pYiV — Krankul Abhay (@Krankul_Abhay) March 23, 2026

Netizens React To Fake Post of Shah Rukh Khan

Well, even netizens understood that the post was fake. A netizen tweeted, "Fake and edited image (sic)." Another X user wrote, "It's not true.. SRK did not post story (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Why post a fake screenshot? Why do we need validation from such folks!? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, it is not yet known whether Shah Rukh Khan has watched Dhurandhar 2 or not. But if he has watched it, we would surely love to know what the actor has to say about the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

The superstar currently has King lined up, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and many more actors.

The film is slated to release on December 24, 2026.