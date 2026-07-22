Durga Actor Aashay Mishra Replaces Rohit Chandel In Sairaab Amid POCSO Case; Begins Shooting As New Lead |

Rohit Chandel has reportedly been replaced in Sairaab amid the ongoing POCSO case against him. As the controversy continues, reports have now surfaced claiming that the makers have finalised a new lead for the show. Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani actor Aashay Mishra has reportedly been roped in to play the role of Ishaan Ganguly.

According to a report by Gossips TV, Aashay has been finalised by the makers as the new male lead in Sairaab. The report further claims that following the completion of the casting process, the actor has already begun shooting for the show from today.

The report also states that the makers had initially hoped Rohit would secure bail, allowing them to complete the ongoing storyline. However, with his bail plea reportedly being rejected repeatedly, the production house decided to move ahead with casting a new lead. The search was then expedited, and Aashay was eventually finalised for the role.

Interestingly, Aashay has previously worked with the same production house on Durga and Binddii. Reports suggest that his familiarity with the makers and creative team played a key role in the decision. His casting was reportedly finalised after a meeting with the production house.

Rohit Chandel was arrested in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) following allegations made by a minor against him. Since his arrest, the actor has reportedly moved the court seeking bail on two occasions. However, both of his bail applications have been rejected, after which he has remained in judicial custody. The matter is currently sub judice, and the allegations against Rohit are yet to be proven in a court of law.

Who Is Aashay Mishra?

Aashay Mishra is an Indian television actor and model who began his acting journey in theatre with veteran actress Nadira Babbar's theatre group before making his television debut with Tenali Rama in 2017. He rose to prominence after landing his first lead role as Omkar Gupta in Pyaar Ke Papad (2019) and went on to feature in popular shows such as Story 9 Months Ki, Shubh Laabh– Aapkey Ghar Mein, Agnisakshi...Ek Samjhauta, Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani, and Binddii. Over the years, Aashay has established himself as a familiar face on Hindi television, with Durga and Shubh Laabh being among his most notable projects.