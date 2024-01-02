 Dunki Day 12 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Enters ₹400 Crore Club Worldwide
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDunki Day 12 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Enters ₹400 Crore Club Worldwide

Dunki Day 12 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Enters ₹400 Crore Club Worldwide

Dunki is all set to cross ₹200 crore at the Indian box office.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Dunki Day 12 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Enters ₹400 Crore Club Worldwide | Photo Via Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's recently released comedy-drama film 'Dunki' has now entered the Rs 400 crore club globally. Taking to Instagram, production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared a post which they captioned, "Our Banda and his ullu de patthe are reaching new heights at the Box Office with your endless love."

The film has garnered an impressive Rs 400.40 cr worldwide, crossing the Rs 400 cr barrier and is all set to cross Rs 200 cr at the Indian box office.

Read Also
Dunki Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Is Too Preachy, Deals With Serious Identity Crisis
article-image

With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and now 'Dunki', the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. 'Pathaan' grossed Rs 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed Rs 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed Rs 400 Cr. keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Read Also
Hansal Mehta Shuts Down Netizen Who Questioned His Praise For Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki
article-image

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

In January, he came up with 'Pathaan', which smased several records at the box office, and in September, he enthralled fans with 'Jawan', which was directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, SRK has still not announced his next project.

Read Also
Fan Recreates Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Song Lutt Putt Gaya In Mohammed Rafi's Voice Using AI; Video...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dunki Day 12 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Enters ₹400 Crore Club Worldwide

Dunki Day 12 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Enters ₹400 Crore Club Worldwide

Saira Banu Celebrates New Year 2024 With Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao: 'He's Been With Me During Really...

Saira Banu Celebrates New Year 2024 With Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao: 'He's Been With Me During Really...

Aamir Khan To Dedicate A Special Song To Daughter Ira Khan's At Her Sangeet In Udaipur; Check Inside...

Aamir Khan To Dedicate A Special Song To Daughter Ira Khan's At Her Sangeet In Udaipur; Check Inside...

Lovebirds Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur's Inside Photo From New Year Bash In London Goes Viral

Lovebirds Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur's Inside Photo From New Year Bash In London Goes Viral

Wake Up Sid 2 On The Cards? Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma's Reunion Sparks Rumours (WATCH)

Wake Up Sid 2 On The Cards? Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma's Reunion Sparks Rumours (WATCH)