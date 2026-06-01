Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Get Married In London; Wedding Pictures Go Viral

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Wedding | X (Twitter): Dua Lipa Crave

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner gave their fans a big surprise. The copule tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in London on May 31, 2026. The two tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. Reportedly, only closed ones attended the wedding.

The pictures of their wedding were obtained by The Daily Mail and The Sun, and now, they gone viral on social media. In the pictures, we can see the newlyweds leaving the venue with very few people around them. Check out the pictures below...

DUA LIPA IS OFFICIALLY MARRIED, OH MY GOD 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hcfe15llm7 — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 31, 2026

🚨 DUA LIPA AND CALLUM TURNER HAVE MARRIED IN LONDON pic.twitter.com/OG5GpNmSWR — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 31, 2026

According to Vogue, the singer wore a custom white skirt suit by Schiaparelli couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry. Her look had ivory cady blazer with gold buttons and a matching asymmetric skirt. She also wore a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, white gloves, and pointed white Christian Louboutin pumps.

Meanwhile, the groom was seen in a navy double-breasted Ferragamo suit, along with a matching shirt and tie. The couple looked classy and stunning.