Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees Strong Jump, Crosses ₹446 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion Day 9 Box Office | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its impressive box office run, collecting Rs 446.80 crore worldwide within nine days of its release. The film, which hit theatres on October 2, is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original story originated in Malayalam cinema, the Hindi third instalment follows a different storyline from its Malayalam counterpart.

The film brings back Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, who reprise their original roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj also feature in key new roles.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Day 9 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected an estimated Rs 26.50 crore net in India on Day 9, Friday, October 9, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 286.50 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 343.80 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 8 crore on Day 9, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 103 crore. This takes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 446.80 crore.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Budget

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film's budget, reports suggest it was made at a production cost of approximately Rs 110 crore.

Going by the reported budget and box office figures, Drishyam: The Conclusion appears to be a major box office success.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."