Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Surpasses ₹177 Crore Worldwide Despite 13.7 Percent Dip

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion is continuing its strong run at the box office despite witnessing a slight dip in collections on its second day. Also featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj in additional roles, the film stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, who reprise their respective roles from the earlier instalment.

The film hit the big screens on October 2 amid considerable excitement among fans, particularly given the popularity of the franchise. Following its release, Drishyam: The Conclusion has received positive responses from both critics and audiences, with praise directed towards the performances and the latest chapter in the story.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Day 2 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net Rs 53.50 crore in India on Day 2 from 16,868 shows. This marks a 13.7% decline compared with its Rs 62 crore net collection on Day 1. Despite the drop, the film has maintained a strong pace at the box office.

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The film's total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 138.60 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 115.50 crore. Overseas, Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 20 crore on Day 2, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 38.50 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 177.10 crore.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Budget

While the makers have not officially announced the film's budget, reports suggest that the production cost is around Rs 110 crore.

Based on these reported figures, the film has already crossed its reported production budget in worldwide gross collections within just two days. The crucial factor now will be whether the film can maintain its momentum over the coming days and through its first weekend.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."