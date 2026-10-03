Tabu & Shriya Saran Watch Drishyam The Conclusion With An Audience |

Ajay Devgn rarely goes to movie theatres. Most often, he watches his films at private screenings with his family at preview theatres either in Juhu or in Khar, Mumbai. But his leading ladies from the Drishyam franchise, Tabu and Shriya Saran think differently.

Shriya brought her husband for company and watched the film on October 1 with the media. She ordered the largest tub of mixed popcorn and sat rapt in attention on the last row. Dressed in a white outfit, she looked tired after a long day of promotions. However, during the interval she made it a point to personally walk up to the press and exchange pleasantries.

Tabu, who was in Hyderabad when the film was released, caught the film at a theatre in Andheri yesterday early evening.

We heard she was accompanied by her close family and friends. The entire group was said to be of around 40 people. And, we heard the theatre crowds were happy to have the National-Award winner in their midst.

Drishyam The Conclusion has added night shows at 9 pm, midnight and even some early morning shows at 1.30 am, etc. at different locations, depending on available permissions from the Government.

Trade fact: Ajay and Tabu have a fantastic box office record. They have been referred to as an evergreen hit jodi much like Hema Malini-Dharmendra, Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and such others. Over the years, these two have done 10 films and have delivered seven hits including the Drishyam triology, Golmaal Again and Vijaypath. Looks as if their screen magic continues to endure.