Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is All Set To Take A Fantastic Opening

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection | Instagram

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion has hit the big screens. The film has received mostly positive reviews, and it was expected that the third instalment of the Hindi Drishyam would take a bumper opening at the box office. The advance booking was amazing, and now, clearly, Abhishek Pathak's directorial is all set to collect a fantastic amount on its first day.

As per early estimates, we can expect Drishyam: The Conclusion to collect around Rs. 60-70 crore at the box office in India on its first day. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

So, this means that on its first day itself, the movie might surpass the lifetime collection of its first instalment. Drishyam, which was released in 2015, had earned Rs. 67.13 crore at the box office.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Vs Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2, which had hit the big screens in 2022, had taken an opening of Rs. 15.38 crore net in India. So, Drishyam: The Conclusion will easily collect more than what part 2 earned on its first day.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly, Drishyam: The Conclusion is made on a budget of Rs. 110 crore. Well, it looks like maybe by the end of its second day, the movie might surpass its budget at the box office.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."