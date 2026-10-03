Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat's Film Earns ₹66.75 Crore, Beats Second Part's Opening

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion hit the big screens on October 2 amid huge excitement among fans. The film has received positive responses from both critics and audiences, with viewers praising the performances and the latest chapter in the franchise. Amid the favourable response, the film has also opened to strong numbers at the box office.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected a net of Rs 66.75 crore in India on Day 1 across 15,759 shows. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 80.10 crore, while the film earned Rs 15 crore gross overseas. This takes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 95.10 crore after just one day. The film has also crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India.

Beats Drishyam 2 Opening

The opening is particularly notable when compared with the previous installment. Drishyam 2, which was released in 2022, opened with Rs 15.38 crore net in India. Drishyam: The Conclusion has therefore recorded a substantially higher opening than its predecessor.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Budget

While the makers have not officially announced the film’s budget, reports state that the production cost is around Rs 110 crore.

If the reported budget is accurate, the Day 1 figures indicate a strong start for the film. Its India net collection of Rs 66.75 crore already amounts to more than half of the reported production budget, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 95.10 crore.

The film will need to maintain strong collections over the coming days and recover its distribution, marketing and other associated costs before its overall theatrical performance can be assessed.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."