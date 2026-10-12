Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Thriller Continues Strong Run On Day 10, Worldwide Total Hits ₹480 Crore

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Day 10 | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its impressive run at the box office, maintaining a strong hold in theaters. Released on October 2, the film marks the third and final installment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original story originated in Malayalam cinema, the Hindi third installment follows a different storyline from its Malayalam counterpart.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 23 crore net in India on Day 10 across 14,872 shows. This represents a 13.2% decline from the previous day's collection of Rs 26.50 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 309.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 371.40 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 6 crore on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 109 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 480.40 crore.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Budget

Although the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports suggest that it was produced at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore.

Based on this reported budget, Drishyam: The Conclusion has performed exceptionally well. As per the reported budget, the film is a major box office success and can be considered a superhit or blockbuster, based on these reported figures.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."