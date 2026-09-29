Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Sells More Than 5 Lakh Tickets, Grosses Over ₹19 Crore

Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking Report | YouTube

Drishyam The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat, is all set to release on October 2, 2026. The advance booking for the film was opened on Sunday, and well, the pre-release theatrical sales for the film are on fire. The movie is all set to take the box office by storm. According to Sacnilk, till now, Drishyam The Conclusion has sold more than 5 lakh tickets during its advance booking.

For opening day, the film has sold 2.52 lakh tickets and has grossed Rs. 10.03 crore with block seats, and without block seats, it has earned Rs. 7.78 crore gross till now. For its day two, Drishyam The Conclusion has so far sold more than 1.33 lakh tickets and has collected Rs. 4.94 crore gross with block seats, and without block seats, the collection is Rs. 2.78 crore.

For Sunday, day three, the Ajay Devgn starrer has sold more than 1.19 tickets, and the earnings till now are Rs. 4.24 crore gross (with block seats), and without block seats, it has earned Rs. 2.2 crore.

So, till now, during its advance booking, Drishyam The Conclusion has sold more than five lakh tickets, and the gross collection (three days) is Rs. 19.21 crore (with block seats). There's still two more days left for the film to hit the big screens, so we won't be surprised if even before the release, Drishyam The Conclusion earns around Rs. 40-50 crore gross.

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Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2, which was released in 2022, had collected Rs. 15.38 crore net in India on its first day. Drishyam The Conclusion will easily surpass that.

But the expectations from the third instalment of the Hindi Drishyam are quite high. So, let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.